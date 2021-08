Image credit: Instagram

Anupamaa's Independence day celebrations

Anupamaa is winning hearts with the interesting twists and turns in the storyline. After Anupamaa, Vanraj and other family members teach Kinjal’s boss a lesson for harassing her, the Shahs begin preparing for Independence day celebration. They have shot the Independence Day special episode with the theme unity in diversity. The cast is dressed in outfits that reflects different states and religion. Anupamaa wears a Maharashtrian saree while Vanraj can be seen wearing a South Indian traditional outfit.