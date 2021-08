Image credit: PR Images

Anupamaa's performance

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa’s current story is being loved by the audience. We saw Babuji reacting for the very first time. He was mighty upset with Pakhi's behaviour, and said nobody will go to the annual day function unless she apologises to her mother. Well, Pakhi didn't and Babuji closed the door on their face. Anupamaa and Vanraj tried to convince him but to no use. Samar and Nandini accompany Anupamaa to school, and Samar meets Pakhi to wish her the best. Later, Pakhi tells Kavya that she is not very comfortable in the dress but she replies that they can't change the dress last minute. Also, when Pakhi asks Kavya to help her with her makeup, she tells her thats she will help her later. Anupamaa sees all this and decides to help Pakhi. She asks a teacher to help with her plan. But when Kavya sees a teacher helping Pakhi she scolds her and also asks her to apologise.