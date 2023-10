Sagar confirms his exit from Anupamaa

However, Sagar Parekh has finally left the show. He confirmed his exit in a conversation with India Forums. He said that he is approaching this change with a positive outlook and this track is a significant one. He is happy that the track is centered around him. He shared, “Anupamaa revolves around how the protagonist deals with various challenges, and the major issue at hand is Samar's passing. Rajan Sir, our brilliant producer, must have an important plan in mind. I am content; everything should be embraced in a positive light. Also Read - Anupamaa: Will Anuj, Anu separate forever after Samar's death? Producer Rajan Shahi reveals