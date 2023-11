Anupamaa twists: Rupali Ganguly starrer to see many new changes in the story

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has lost its top spot on the TRP charts. Hence, the makers have decided to bring in amazing twists and turns that can bring back the amazing TRPs it had since the start. We will soon see many changes in Anupamaa’s life. She recently lost her dearest son, Samar and is still trying to healing herself and others from this loss. Amidst this, we saw Malti devi entering her life and then they come to know of her being Anuj’s biological mother. She now stays with the Kapadia family and is very insecure of Anupamaa being so important in Anuj’s life. Malti Devi is trying hard to remove Anupamaa from the house. She uses choti Anu to show that Anupamaa is not worried about the Kapadia and only cares for the Shahs. However, very soon, we will another shocking death in the show.