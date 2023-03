Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's rant against Anuj Kapadia

Vanraj will ask Anupamaa to return to the Shah parivaar. He will ask her to come back to him and rant against Anuj Kapadia. He says that he had warned Anu to not trust Anuj Kapadia and his words came true. Anupamaa will give it back to him and say that she will never get back with him again. Anupamaa will also give it back to Vanraj for his words against Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Anupamaa shattered after Anuj's exit; fans wonder what will reunite the couple