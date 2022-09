Image credit: Instagram

Aneri Vajani's bold avatar is too hot to handle

TV actress Aneri Vajani is killing it on Instagram. The diva attained a new level of fandom as she appeared in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's show Anupamaa. She played the role of Mukku, Anuj Kapadia's sister, in the show. Aneri left Anupamaa to become a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She couldn't make it to the finale though. Now, she is in capturing attention with her latest bold pictures.