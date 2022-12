2022 year was of celebrity babies

The year 2022 has been a wonderful one for many celebrity couples. TV shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and remained to gain popularity, stars became more popular and more. A few celebrity couples also progressed in their personal lives as they embraced parenthood. From Dheeraj Dhoopar to comedian Bharti Singh - many stars became parents. A new couple has been added to the list. Check out the complete list here.