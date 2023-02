Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna

Love them or ignore them, TV shows simply cannot be ignored. So let's just talk about the handsome hunks of TV who are HAWT and happening. At the top of the list is Gaurav Khanna. He essays the role of Anuj Kapadia in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa. Uff, he is hot and all the viewers would agree. There are some who watch the show only to get a good look at this handsome man. From his looks to his expressions, he is simply perfect in every way.