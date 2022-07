Naina Singh - Kumkum Bhagya

Naina played Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya saying that she couldn't relate to her character. Naina was also looking to explore other opportunities and the character was one of the reasons she quit. Talking about which Naina said, As for my character, yes I couldn’t relate to Rhea at all. The kind of emotions she portrays was not justified and I couldn’t bring to myself to play the part. I would really get upset thinking about it and it was affecting me. Her hatred and jealousy had to reason, and I didn’t want my young fans to get the wrong message. This is why I decided to quit. The character was shaping up in all the wrong ways.