Rupali Ganguly- Anupamaa

Actress Rupali Ganguly who is currently essaying the role of Anupamaa in the show is a heartthrob. Anupamaa is the perfect example of a mother-in-law who knows her responsibility well. She takes care of her daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Also Read - Anupamaa: Zain Imam to enter Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show as Kinjal's love interest? The actor BREAKS silence