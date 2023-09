TV divas who hail from small towns and are now ruling the industry

Mumbai is a city of dreams for many. Well, one has rightly said that behind every success there is a struggle story which is quite painful. Do you know your favourite TV actresses had also faced a struggle when they came to Mumbai with full of hopes in their eyes. From Rupali Ganguly to Rubina Dilaik; a look at divas who hail from small towns and are now Queens of TV.