Image credit: Instagram

Rupali Ganguly's glamorous avatar!

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name all thanks to the success of her show Anupamaa. She essays the lead role in the show. Anupamaa is all about a simple woman who fights against her husband and stands up for her rights. She is all about women empowerment. Well, her latest pictures will also tell you that she is a power woman, indeed!