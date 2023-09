Rahul Mahajan got married for the third time

Actor Rahul Mahajan got married for the first time to Shweta Singh. But, the two parted ways after two years. He got married for the second time to Dimpy Ganguly in a reality show. Their marriage lasted for 5 years. Later, in 2018, Rahul got married for the third time to Natalya who is 18 years younger than him. The two parted ways in 2023.