Anupamaa

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Feb 18-14) list is out and once again Anupamaa is at the number spot. Last week, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's show had slipped to the second spot but it has regained its position this week. Maya's entry in MaAn's love story and Toshu's medical condition have led to a massive twist in the show. It has been leading the TRP charts as well. Check out the top 10 most-liked TV shows here.