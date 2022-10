Image credit: Instagram

Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey from Anupamaa

Anupamaa is one of the most popular telly shows that has managed to grab viewers hooked to the screens. There were reports that there was a cold ward between the leads of Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. But, Sudhanshu Pandey was invited to Rupali Ganguly's birthday wherein the two posed for pictures. Their pictures and videos squashed the rumours of the cold war between them.