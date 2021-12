Image credit: Instagram

New shows in 2022

With the beginning of the year 2022, we shall witness a new bunch of TV shows taking over our screens. In the year 2021, shows like Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and others ruled the TRP charts. But they seem to have massive competition from the new lot of TV shows that will go on air in 2022. Take a look at the list.