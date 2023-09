Top TV celebs who rejected Anupamaa TV show

Anupamaa has been doing amazingly well on the TRP charts. The show has time and again managed to win hearts across the globe with its storyline and plot. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show is one of the most celebrated and loved shows on the TV that has managed to keep audiences hooked to the channel. But, did you know that several popular telly faces had rejected to be part of Anupamaa? Have a look.