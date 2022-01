Image credit: Google.com

Samar and Nandini’s relationship shows hope

Samar and Nandini’s relationship is going through a lot of turmoil right now. However, they will run into each other on the streets and both will remember the good times they have spent together in Sankranti in previous years. But they both refuse to be the first one to speak and turn to leave when Anupamaa reaches there and tells them to reconcile. While that doesn’t happen, there is some hope when Samar asks Nandini to come for the Sankranti celebrations at the Shah house, since everyone will be happy to have her there.