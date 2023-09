Upcoming spoilers in Anupamaa post leap

Anupamaa show seems to have hit the right chords among the viewrs. The makers of the show have various twists and turns coming in their ucpomign epsiodes. Samar's death scene has already left fans shattered. The entire story is focused on Samar's death and Anuj has been accused of his murder. The makers will show a leap in the show and things will change post that. Here's what you need to know.