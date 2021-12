Vanraj and Malvika: Partners’ argument

Vanraj and Malvika have started working together and Anuj has been concerned since he feels that both of them share the same temperament and easily get angry and agitated. And this is exactly what happened when they had a disagreement over their business decision. Vanraj and Malvika will keep the name of their restaurant and both will mutually agree on the name. However, when it comes to the menu, Vanraj will not like Malvika’s idea. One will say that there should be local, desi dishes on the menu, while the other will root for exotic preparations. This will lead to a major argument and Shah family will get worried.