Anupamaa: Thu Thu Thu airlines for America?

We all know Rajan Shahi has started the 'Thu Thu Thu' trend in all his shows. It basically means there shouldn't be evil eyes on any of the good things. Rajan Shahi has Thu Thu Thu plate on every show's set and they often even show that in their episodes. Now, they have used Thu Thu Thu even on airlines. Anupamaa is going to America in an airlines named Thu Thu Thu and this is the most funniest thing. Fans have noticed this and are speaking about it on social media.