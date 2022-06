Anupamaa twist: Rakhi’s tantrums

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupama is going to see some high-voltage drama in the upcoming episodes. Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah’s baby shower will be taking place in the Shah house. And when it comes to functions being held at Shah house, one can guess that there would be loads of drama. So, here we are with major twists from Anupamaa. First up is Rakhi Dave. Yes, Rakhi aka Tasnim Nerurkar will back! Rakhi will throw tantrums as always. Due to the baby shower, everyone in the house would get to work. Even Babuji will help them out. Rakhi will shower the Shahs with her taunts, but Babuji won’t be quiet either.