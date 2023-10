Anupamaa upcoming twists

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the attention. The show is the talk of the town because of the shocking promos shown. In one of the promos, we saw Samar’s death scene and in the other Anuj and Anupamaa’s separation scenes. However, in the latest episode, we see Anuj and the men worrying after they have an ugly fight with Sonu and gang. Anupamaa keeps worrying about Samar. She then finds Samar in the kitchen who asks her to feed him some kheer quickly.