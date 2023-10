Anupamaa twists: Anu to fight against Sonu

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu gets devastated and is not able to believe that her son Samar is no more. She will decide to declare war against the politician who killed Samar. She will file a case against him and demand justice. Police will give hard time to Anu as Sonu has political connections, but she will not lose hope