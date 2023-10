Anupamaa twists: Baa wants Anu and Vanraj to reunite

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu decides to stay in the Shah house as her family needs her. She wants to fulfill her dead son's wish by taking care of Dimpy and the unborn baby. Baa feels that Anupamaa returning to the Shah house is a signal of her reuniting with Vanraj. Baa tries to reunite them and says that they are made for each other.