Upcoming twists in Anupamaa to leave you shocked

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows which has won millions of hearts across the globe. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's on-screen chemistry has kept audiences hooked to the screens. The makers of Anupamaa are leaving no stone unturned in adding various twists and turns in their upcoming episodes and making them even more interesting. After Samar's death, the show will witness these 8 major twists this week.