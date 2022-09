Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj of Anupamaa

TV shows may have progressed in a certain way but the main crux remains the same. The lead star is always the most ideal human being and then there is the villain. In recent TV shows, the negative characters have witnessed a change. There is now a bit subtly to how the negative characters behave and appear. And in recent TV shows, there are characters who are expected to be ideal but are not. We are talking about the husbands and how they are portrayed in TV shows. For example, Vanraj of Anupamaa. He initially was the negative character who cheated on his wife and disrespected her on every occasion. But now is fighting against infidelity as his son cheats on his wife. Despite all the whitewashing though, he is still among the most hated characters.