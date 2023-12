Anupamaa twists: Anu to get promote because of her cooking skills

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has taken a leap and Anu is in America. Devika helps her get a job at an Indian restaurant in America. However, Anupamaa reaches America to find out that the restaurant is shut. She faces a lot of issues as she loses her documents, passport, money and everything. She is left on the streets but a man finally helps her and gives her a job of a waitress in his restaurant. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Anupamaa will work hard and show her cooking skills as well. The boss will be impressed with her and also promote her to be a cook. Her real identity as the famour YouTube, Joshiben will also be revealed.