Anupamaa wins against Sonu, Suresh

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa went through some emotional episodes after Samar’s death. The show has always been on the top of TRP charts but now has slipped down to number 2. Anupamaa recently sorted out Samar’s death case. After facing a lot of problems, Anupamaa managed to put Sonu behind the bars for killing Samar. While many thought her and Anuj’s life can be sorted now, you are wrong. Anupamaa has another big problem waiting.