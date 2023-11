Anupamaa starts a new journey

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. The show was always on the top of TRP charts but since a few weeks it has been on the second place. The death scene of Samar did not work for the show as the audience were not happy with the emotional scenes. At the same time, they also brought in Apara Mehta aka Malti Devi who later turned out to be Anuj’s biological mother. After Samar’s death, Anupamaa was left alone and even Dimpy’s life shattered. We recently saw Kunwar Amarjeet Singh entering the show as Tapish. We will see a new journey in the show now.