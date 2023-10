Anupamaa twists: Dil Dosti Dance fame Kunwar Amar to enter the show?

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. Samar’s death scene in the show has been quite emotionally draining to watch. Anupamaa, Vanraj and Anuj are currently fighting the case against Sonu who killed Samar. Sonu is the son of a big politician Suresh Rathore. Suresh has warned the Shahs and the Kapadias many times to stay away from the case. He even tried to kill Kavya and gave death threats. Hence Toshu and Adhik decided not to be the witness in the case. Anuj is the only witness in the case. Amidst all this, there are reports that new actor is entering the show. As per reports in Telly Chakkar, Dil Dosti Dance fame Kunwar Amar is all set to enter Anupamaa. Not much is known about his character yet. Here’s a look at the twists that we can expect in the show.