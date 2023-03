Image credit: Twitter

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj to leave Kapadia mansion

Anuj Kapadia is broken. He is going through emotional turmoil as his daughter has been taken away. He pins all the blame on Anu and says that he feels suffocated when she is around. He leaves the Kapadia mansion and now Anupamaa does not know whether he would return or not. Will he rethink his marriage with Anupamaa? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Maaya is successful in her plot, Anupamaa and Anuj's relationship goes further downhill