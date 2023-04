Anupamaa twist: Anu to get suicidal thoughts

Television show Anupamaa is running high on emotions. The major twist in Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's marriage has left everyone intrigued. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupamaa while Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj. Currently, the storyline is about Anuj leaving Anupamaa to be with their daughter. Anupamaa is totally shattered in the upcoming story, we will see Anupamaa having suicidal thoughts. She questions whom should she live for as her husband and daughter are no more a part of her life. However, Kanta Ben will help her sail through all.