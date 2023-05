Anupamaa upcoming shocking twists

The television show Anupamaa has got everyone's attention. Headlined by Rupali Ganguly, the show produced by Rajan Shahi has become the number 1 show of Indian Television at present. Everyone is hooked to it and fans are eagerly looking forward to upcoming twists. With a few new entries, Anupamaa has only got interesting. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa will sign a contract with Malti Devi to fly to America and learn dancing for three years. It has been a dream to be able to do so and it is finally coming true.