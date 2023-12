Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Vanraj turns insecure

Anu tries to take care of Dimpy and Kavya. Vanraj tries to stop Anupamaa from coming to the Shah house. He tells her to stay away from their family matters. On the other hand, he becomes insecure and Kavya feels bad for him. She soon becomes a support system for Vanraj.