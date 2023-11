Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Anuj feels Anu is his wrong choice

Anuj tells Anupamaa what will happen if he is no more and she gets upset with his question. She cries her heart out and tells him not to speak about separation. Anupamaa promises Anuj to never get separated. Anuj decides to move on and feels Anupamaa was his wrong choice. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj to move on with another woman post his separation with Anu?