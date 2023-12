Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Pakhi returns to Vanraj

Pakhi comes to Vanraj and complains about Anupamaa being biased towards Romil and says that she is not funding in her business. He tells Pakhi to come over and stay in the Shah house. She blames Anu and rushes to Vanraj. Anupamaa decides to ignore Vanraj and Pakhi.