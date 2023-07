Anupamaa returns to Kapadia's house as she cancels her USA trip for Choti Anu.

Anupamaa couldn't go to America as she was extremely aware of Choti Anu's health and she couldn't ignore it despite Anuj assuring her that he would take care of their daughter. In the upcoming episode, you will see Anu return to Kapadia's house and tell Anuj that she can live without her dreams but not without her daughter.