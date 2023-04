Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to fight against untouchability?

Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa headlined by Rupali Ganguly is a hit in many ways. While fans are in love with the acting chops of the lead star cast, many love how Anupamaa breaks societal stereotypes to set an example. As per reports, Anupamaa is now going to fight against untouchability. Mahi Soni is going to enter the show. Her character would want to learn dance from Anupamaa as she has started her new dance academy. But parents of other children would object as she does not belong to their caste. Anupamaa will then begin her fight against untouchability. On that note, here's looking at other times when Anupamaa fought against evil in society.