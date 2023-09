Anupamaa upcoming twists: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna TV show to undergo shocking plot twist

Keeping a TV show interesting and entertaining is not easy. While the twists that take place in the episodes are already difficult for fans to digest, the theories surfacing online and in media add to their woes. And such is the case with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa as well. The Rajan Shahi-produced TV show has been ruling hearts for its progressive storyline. But of late, especially, after the promo featuring the demise of Samar, the fans are pretty upset. But it seems the makers have interesting twists planned ahead in the show.