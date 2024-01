Upcoming twists of Anupamaa

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on the television. The show is witnessing high voltage drama in their upcoming episodes. The makers of Anupamaa are leaving no stones unturned in makign their show even more inteersting. The current episdoe of Anupamaa is about Anu who has started her new life in America and has got employement. While, Anuj and Aadhya aka Choti Anu are too in America. Here's what will happen next?