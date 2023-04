Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj-Anupamaa to come face-to-face

All the Anupamaa followers and MaAn supporters are upset these days as Anu and Anuj Kapadia are living separately. After Chhoti Anu decided to leave with Maya, Anuj left Anupamaa. Now in the upcoming episodes, we will see them coming face-to-face after a long time. It will be because of Ankush that Anupamaa and Anuj will come together. Ankush will tell Anuj that there is some emergency and he is needed. He will tell the same to Anupamaa and they will reunite.