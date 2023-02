Anupamaa spoiler: Vanraj has a breakdown

In the Shah house, everyone will struggle to keep up with their daily chores as special attention needs to be given to Toshu. Kavya gets ready to leave for work when Vanraj questions her - How can she leave Toshu. Kavya retorts saying that Toshu may take months to recover, so everyone cannot leave their jobs. He then has a emotional breakdown and says that he needs her.