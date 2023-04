Anupamaa, Anuj, Shah Family's lives take a drastic turn after six years

Anupamaa is going to take a leap of six years. We will see her as a successful businesswoman after this leap. Anupamaa will be staying with her mother and brother. On the other hand, the Shah family is in turmoil. Samar (Sagar Parekh) and Dimpy (Nisha Saxena) have moved out to be in a live-in. On the other hand, Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) and Adhik's relationship is also going through a bad patch. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will be staying with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) for the sake of Choti Anu. Anupamaa is the top rated show of Indian TV. Rajan Shahi said changes are important for a long-running show. We will see how Anuj and Anupamaa reunite after many years.