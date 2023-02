Anupamaa Twist: Toshu makes unreasonable demands

TV show Anupamaa is a favourite of all. The massive TRP ratings are proof of it. The show is never dull as drama keeps unfolding in Shah and Kapadia parivaars. Anupamaa is stuck between the two and is always in a dilemma. In the upcoming episodes, we will see some major drama taking place. Firstly, the Shahs will be in a state of shock as Toshu will demand for his share of money from the family property. Vanraj is in no mood to give into Toshu's demands. Heated argument will take place and Vanraj will throw Toshu out of the house.