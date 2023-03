Anupamaa upcoming big twists

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer is back on TOP of the TRP charts. The show has been winning hearts with its content and high-intensity drama. Recently, we saw Anupamaa getting a birthday surprise from Anuj. However, her surprise turns into a nightmare when Maaya takes away Choti Anu. Both Anuj and Anupamaa are heartbroken with the same. They call up Maaya and try and convince her to give Choti Anu back to them. However, it seems Maaya is in revenge mode. After it was revealed that she has feelings for Anuj and being asked to leave, Maaya decides to take Choti Anu away. Now, here are the upcoming big twists from Anupamaa.