Anupamaa twists: Anuj to adopt Samar's baby

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Samar dies and everyone gets heartbroken seeing his dead body. Dimpy gets scared after Samar's death and accuses Anupamaa of the loss. She will say that she is not ready to take responsibility for their baby. Anupamaa and Anuj will plan to adopt the baby and give their name to the unborn child. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Will Anu be able to prove her husband Anuj innocent?