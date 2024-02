Anupamaa twists: Anu and Anuj decide to move on in life?

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa took a big leap recently. Anuj and Anupamaa have been separated and they are in America. Anupamaa works at a restaurant owned by Yashdeep and Anuj stays with Choti Anu aka Aadhya who hates Anupamaa. Anuj is engaged to Shruti is all set to marry her. But he finds Anupamaa in America and wants her back. But Aadhya tells him that he will lose his daughter if he needs Anupamaa. Anuj asks Anupamaa to meet him once and Anupamaa agrees. They will meet for the last time and decide to move on in their lives.