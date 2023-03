Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ormax Media's list of Most-Liked TV shows is out now. For this week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the top. The show with Dilip Joshi in the lead as Jethalal has been ruling this chart for a long time now. Fans are loving all the humour and laughter coming their way thanks to this show. Here's looking at other TV shows that have made it to this list.