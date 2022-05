Image credit: Instagram

Anupamaa

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 are some of the top TV Hindi shows and were are here to keep you up to date with the latest twists from them. So in Anupamaa, Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly are all set to get married. In the mehendi ceremony, Anuj will write the names of Anupamaa’s kids in his mehendi. They will have some cute moments together. A jealous Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey will want to ruin their shaadi functions.